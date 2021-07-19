Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,525 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 829.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 214,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $231,646.08. Insiders sold a total of 86,308 shares of company stock worth $3,422,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ATRA opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

