Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 245,046 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OCFT stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

