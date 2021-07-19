Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,556 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 540,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 372,517 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 265,855 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,961 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.62.

