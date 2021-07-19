Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 65,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Dorian LPG worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

