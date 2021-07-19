Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of PFIG stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93.

