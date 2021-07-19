Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBNH shares. Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

GBNH stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

