Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,381.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

