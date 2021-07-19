Bank of Montreal Can Invests $75,000 in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 244.4% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43.

