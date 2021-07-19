Bank of Montreal Can Has $85,000 Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,851 shares of company stock worth $28,638,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.17 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

