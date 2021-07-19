Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.