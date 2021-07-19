Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The York Water were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The York Water by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The York Water stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.22.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

