Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

