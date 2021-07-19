Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

