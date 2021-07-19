Bank of America Begins Coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 74.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG opened at $13.75 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.