Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

