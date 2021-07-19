Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for approximately 3.7% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Ball by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

BLL opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.