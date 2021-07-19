Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Up 52.1% in June

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 763,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

