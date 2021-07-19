Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

