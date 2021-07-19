Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

AXTA opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

