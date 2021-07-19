AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $29.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $7.90 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AVROBIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.