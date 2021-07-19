Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Aviva stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

