Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Aviva stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

