Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,515,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44. Avantor has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.