Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

AGR stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

