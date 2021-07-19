Autonio (NIOX) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $151,455.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00101318 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00146767 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,632.35 or 0.99972378 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.
- Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
