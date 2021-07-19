Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.67

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.