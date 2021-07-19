Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,300. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

