Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 205109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.