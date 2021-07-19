AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.