Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

