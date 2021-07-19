ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) versus Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Financial Analysis

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and Capital Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A N/A Capital Senior Living -61.65% N/A -13.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations for ATI Physical Therapy and Capital Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capital Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and Capital Senior Living’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.26 -$295.37 million N/A N/A

ATI Physical Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Senior Living.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATI Physical Therapy beats Capital Senior Living on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It also offers assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living, including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services, including meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services, which include extra transportation, personal maintenance, and extra laundry, as well as special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, the company provides memory care services; and home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 101 senior housing communities in 22 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13,000 residents, including 60 owned and 12 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

