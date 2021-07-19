ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ATCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. ATCO has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

