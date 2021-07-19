ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,800 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,872.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

