ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 823,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,705,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,875,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $8,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

