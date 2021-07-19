Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 0.9% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.40. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,689. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

