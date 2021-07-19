Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 367,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTP opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

