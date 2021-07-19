Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,762 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Univest Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Univest Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

