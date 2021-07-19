Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 696,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

