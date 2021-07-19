Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 228,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

