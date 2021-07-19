Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.94% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $717.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

