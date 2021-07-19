Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH opened at $13.31 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

