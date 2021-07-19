Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 4.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.21. 8,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,208,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $499.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

