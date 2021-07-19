Arionum Hits Market Capitalization of $101,509.03 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Arionum has a market cap of $101,509.03 and approximately $260.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.25 or 0.05958836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.94 or 0.01380328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00374589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00130594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00621829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00387811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00292231 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

