Argan, Inc. (AGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX opened at $46.26 on Monday. Argan has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

