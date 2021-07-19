Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $692,022.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00098776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00148054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,685.75 or 0.99994962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,722,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.