Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,347,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

