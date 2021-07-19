ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARX. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$9.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,366. The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.84 and a twelve month high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.