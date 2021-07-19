AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,712 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cabot worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

