AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 376.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Ryder System worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ryder System by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ryder System by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,690 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,239 shares of company stock worth $9,950,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

