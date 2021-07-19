AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,529 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

