AQR Capital Management LLC Has $28.34 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $28,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,890 shares of company stock worth $12,482,413. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $325.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $204.17 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.